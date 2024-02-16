Matthew Villalta Recalled by the Arizona Coyotes

February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona- The Arizona Coyotes announced today that goaltender Matthew Villalta has been recalled to the Arizona Coyotes for his first NHL call-up of his career. Villalta becomes the 12th player who has been recalled this season from the Roadrunners to Coyotes.

In addition, Villalta is the eighth goaltender in Roadrunners history to be recalled to the Coyotes; joining names including: Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov.

The 2024 AHL All-Star netminder has had a season to remember in his first year in Tucson; his 34 starts are first in the AHL along with wins (22), minutes (2,024) and saves (917). Overall, Villalta is sporting a 2.58 goals-against-average and .913 save percentage with a 22-11-1 record. His win total of 22 is tied with former Tucson goalie Hunter Miska for the Roadrunners all-time season high that was set in the 2017-18 season. Villalta has put up two shutouts this season along with a career-high 45 save game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on November 12.

Villalta is in his fifth season in the AHL; having four prior seasons with the Ontario Reign and his first with the Roadrunners this season. In his career, Villalta has compiled an 80-43-12 record with a 2.92 goals-against-average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 142 games played.

List of Roadrunners who have been called up this season.

Jan Jenik

Zach Sanford (no longer with organization)

Ben McCartney

Michael Kesselring

Milos Kelemen

Vladislav Kolyachonok

Ryan McGregor

Patrick Koch

Justin Kirkland

Dylan Guenther

Victor Soderstrom

Steven Kampfer

Matthew Villalta

The Roadrunners are 28-14-2-1 and second place in the Pacific Division with a two-game weekend series against the Ontario Reign that begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. MST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.