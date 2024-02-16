Brett Berard Scores 15th Goal of Rookie Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Rocket in Homestand Finale

HARTFORD, CT - Anton Blidh opened the scoring just 51 seconds in for the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night in the final game of their six-game homestand. The Laval Rocket would strike four times unanswered, however, pulling away for an eventual 5-2 victory in the third of four meetings between the sides.

Tobie Bisson blasted home the game-winner for the Rocket at 19:00 of the second period, his sixth goal of the season. Bisson received a pass at the point from Mitchell Stephens and used open space to close in on Louis Domingue. His blast beat Domingue under the blocker to make it 3-1 Laval.

It took just 51 seconds for the Pack to break the ice, as Matthew Robertson took a shot from the point that Jakub Dobeš denied. The rebound sat in the crease, however, allowing Blidh to stuff it home for his sixth goal of the campaign. The marker was Hartford's fastest to start a game this season.

The Wolf Pack piled on the shots in the opening minutes, but Dobeš stood tall. He stopped dangerous chances from both Artem Anisimov and Mac Hollowell as part of a twelve-save opening period.

The Rocket went on the man advantage late in the first period as Hollowell went off for interference at 17:59. After some extended time in the offensive zone by the Rocket, Stephens snuck a shot through the five-hole of Domingue to tie the game 1-1 at 19:00.

The Pack went on the offensive early in the middle stanza, with Blidh having two opportunities seconds apart, both being denied by Dobeš. Dobeš made eleven more saves in the middle stanza, keeping the game tied 1-1.

Stephens sprung Jared Davidson on a breakaway mere minutes after the Rocket's third penalty kill of the night. Davidson busted down the ice before threading a short-side shot above the blocker of Domingue to power Laval to a 2-1 lead at 15:20.

Bisson's tally to extend the lead to 3-1 came with exactly a minute remaining in the second period.

The Wolf Pack had an early crack at the powerplay in the opening minutes of the final frame, as Olivier Galipeau went off for holding the stick. The Rocket entered tonight boasting the second most shorthanded goals in the American League, and they nearly added to their total as Domingue was forced to make a big stop on Emil Heineman.

Davidson added another insurance marker at 11:13 with a powerplay tally to make it 4-1 Rocket. He wired a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Domingue above the shoulder.

Davidson's goal was his second of the game and Laval's second powerplay goal of the contest.

A late surge with the goalie pulled was provided by Brett Berard, who tucked home a backdoor feed from Tyler Pitlick to make it a 4-2 game at 15:29. The goal was Berard's 15th of the season, which leads the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack put some pressure on in the closing minutes, but an empty netter from long distance by Davidson secured himself a hat-trick and a 5-2 victory for the Rocket. It marked the first multi-goal game and hat-trick for Davidson in his career.

