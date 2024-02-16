Friday Night Bout Features Hogs and Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill.-The I-90 Rivalry renews for the sixth matchup of the season between the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves. The Hogs have picked up points in each of their last five games and have won two straight following a 3-2 overtime win against Texas on Tuesday. Each of Rockford's last five contests have been decided by just one goal, and four of those five have reached overtime.

IceHogs Eras Night - A Taylor Swift Tribute & $2 Beer Friday

If you are a fan of Taylor Swift and her music, "The Eras Night," presented by 97ZOK, will be an IceHogs game you won't want to miss. It's a complete Taylor Takeover of the BMO Center! The night will feature Taylor's music, color palettes on the videoboard from her different Eras, and a friendship bracelet giveaway. Other activities include contests and promotions throughout the game all themed around Taylor Swift, like trivia and IceHogs Karaoke. It's also a Friday which means $2 beer (cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light) and $2 soft drinks!

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

The IceHogs are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 18-19-5-2, 43 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 16-22-3-2, 37 points (6th, Central Division)

Last Game vs. Chicago: 2-1 Win (Feb. 10)

On the night that the IceHogs retired Corey Crawford's number 29, Mike Hardman scored two goals for Rockford in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Wolves. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Rockford and also served as the Hogs' first win of the year over the Wolves.

Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Win vs. Texas

The IceHogs picked up their second straight win on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Texas Stars at the BMO Center. Ethan Del Mastro scored the OT-winner for Rockford.

Texas' Matej Blumel scored just 22 seconds in to the first period for the quickest goal against Rockford in a game this season. After the Stars added to their lead with a Logan Stankoven score, Brett Seney got one back for the Hogs on the power play to make it 2-1 in the first.

Trailing late, Mike Hardman tied the game at 2-2 with 3:13 left in regulation. It was the second time in a two-week span that Hardman had tied the game for Rockford in the final four minutes of the third.

Goal Chase

David Gust and Brett Seney were battling for IceHogs goal scoring supremacy with 12 goals each until Mike Hardman scored twice on Saturday to take the lead at the time with 13. Seney appeared to tie Hardman for the lead on Tuesday when he scored his 13th of the season in the first period, but Hardman reclaimed the lead with his 14th of the campaign. Last season, Gust was second for Rockford with 26 tallies, and Seney was third with 23. Either Hardman, Gust, or Seney have scored in seven of Rockford's last 10 games.

Picking Up Pitlick

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday that forward Rem Pitlick has been assigned to the IceHogs. Pitlick played nine games with the Hawks after joining the organization on a trade from Pittsburgh on Jan. 6. In 32 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, the Ottawa, Ontario native posted 24 points (8G, 16A) in 32 games and was the leading scorer for the club at the time of the trade. He also netted six power-play goals which was tied for the fifth-best mark in the lead before he was dealt. Pitlick has tabbed 92 career AHL points (41G, 51A) in 121 AHL games. The center returns to the Central Division after recording 10 points (8G, 2A) in eight games with the Chicago Wolves in 2020-21.

Close Calls

Each of Rockford's last five games have been decided by one goal, and four of those five have concluded outside of regulation. Despite the recent run of close games, the Hogs are tied for playing in the fourth-fewest one-goal games in the AHL this season. Rockford has appeared in just 17 games this season decided by one score, and the Hogs are 8-2-5-2 in those contests.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 PM: Local Artists Hat Series Giveaway

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Rockford-based artist Michael Laskonis, presented by BMO, on Salute to the Arts Night. Join the IceHogs and the Rockford Area Arts Council as we pay tribute to the contributions of local artists to the Rockford region.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago: L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago: W 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

91-76-12-5

