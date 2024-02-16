Eagles Transactions --- Wagner Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Assign Two to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the forward Chris Wagner has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Additionally, the Eagles have assigned forward Alex Beaucage and goaltender Arvid Holm to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Wagner has collected three goals and four assists in 11 games with the Eagles this season. The 32-year-old spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Providence Bruins, recording 31 points (19g/12a) in 62 games. He ranked third on the team in goals and tied for first in shorthanded tallies (1). The 6-foot, 192-pound right wing also skated in one game for Boston.

A fifth-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Wagner has recorded 63 points (37g/26a) in 360 career NHL games with Anaheim, Colorado, NY Islanders and Boston. He appeared in 26 games with the Avalanche during the 2015-16 season, tallying four points (4g). Wagner has produced eight points (7g/1a) in 59 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Anaheim and Boston.

Beaucage has posted one goal and six assists in 21 AHL games this season with Colorado and has amassed 13 goals and 26 assists in 124 career contests with the Eagles. A third-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Beaucage notched a career-high eight goals, 12 assists and 20 points with the Eagles during the 2022-23 campaign.

Holm has gone 4-5-0 in nine appearances with the Eagles this season, to go along with a 3.20 goals-against average and .873 save-percentage. The 24-year-old appeared in 35 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, posting an 18-11-4 record, 2.67 GAA and .911 save percentage to finish tied for second among rookie goaltenders in save percentage, ranked third in goals-against average and tied for fourth in wins.

