Texas Recalls Poirier and Stranges from Idaho

February 16, 2023







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Remi Poirier and forward Antonio Stranges have been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Poirier, 21, made his AHL debut Nov. 9 and stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Stars' 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. In 22 games with Idaho this season, Poirier is 18-2-1 with three shutouts, which is tied for third among ECHL goaltenders. Additionally, he leads the ECHL with a 1.99 goals against average and .931 save percentage. Poirier was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month in December and again in January.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Farnham, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Stranges, 21, has one goal and three assists in eight AHL games for Texas this season. In 12 ECHL games with Idaho, Stranges totaled four goals and 12 points (4-8=12). He scored his first professional goal and recorded his first multi-goal game Dec. 17 in the Steelheads 5-1 win over Rapid City.

The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In a previous transaction Monday morning, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that forward Fredrik Karlstrom had been recalled to the NHL club from Texas. It marks Karlstrom's second call-up to Dallas this season.

