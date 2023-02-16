Dallas Stars Recall Forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas
February 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Karlstrom, 25, has appeared in 40 games with Texas this season, recording 21 points (8-13--21). Karlstrom ranks ninth among club forwards in goals and assists and 10th in points. He also ranks fifth overall in shots on goal (87).
Karlstrom has 50 points (24-26--50) in 105 career regular-season games with Texas (2021-23) and one goal (1-0--1) in two postseason contests in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward registered one assist (0-1--1) and a +2 rating in three games with Dallas during the 2021-22 campaign. He made his NHL debut against Calgary on April 21, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL point (0-1--1) on the same night.
The native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Texas Stars forward Fredrik Karlstrom
(Trevor Murphy)
