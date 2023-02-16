Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Brandon Saad on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury. In addition, the team recalled forward Jake Neighbours from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neighbours, 20, has appeared in 27 games with the Blues this season, collecting four goals, four assists, and nine penalty minutes. The 6'0, 201-pound forward has also recorded 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and two penalty minutes in 23 games with the Thunderbirds. He is tied for the AHL rookie lead with four game-winning goals with Springfield. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues 26th overall at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

