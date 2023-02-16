Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours from T-Birds
February 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Brandon Saad on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury. In addition, the team recalled forward Jake Neighbours from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Neighbours, 20, has appeared in 27 games with the Blues this season, collecting four goals, four assists, and nine penalty minutes. The 6'0, 201-pound forward has also recorded 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and two penalty minutes in 23 games with the Thunderbirds. He is tied for the AHL rookie lead with four game-winning goals with Springfield. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues 26th overall at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2023
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas - Texas Stars
- Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stantec Presents Roadrunners Kids Day at Tucson Arena Sunday, February 19 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Topple Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Close Out Seven-Game Road Trip Wednesday Night Against Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Firebirds Take Down Roadrunners in Season Series Finale - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Edvinsson Tallies Four Points in 5-4 Win Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Rally for 5-1 Win Over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours from T-Birds
- Blues Assign D Scott Perunovich to T-Birds for Conditioning
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker
- T-Birds' F Matthew Peca Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week