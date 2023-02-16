Stantec Presents Roadrunners Kids Day at Tucson Arena Sunday, February 19

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will be celebrating Kids Day Presented by Stantec at the Tucson Arena on Sunday, February 19, as they play host to the Henderson Silver Knights at 4 p.m. MST.

Courtesy of Stantec, all Kids 12 and under will be admitted to the game for free with a paying adult (available at Tucson Arena Box Office only) and receive a free Kids Workbook with puzzles, games, and facts that celebrate design in our communities and the game of hockey. Roadrunners Captain Adam Cracknell will also have video messages for the young hockey fans throughout the game with hints and tips for completing items in their workbooks. Immediately after the game, the team will host a Post-Game Open Skate for all ages featuring a limited number of skates to use (free of charge) and select Roadrunners Players joining in on the fun.

"We are thrilled with this new partnership and in having Stantec as a current and future staple for our Kids Day Game," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners Team President. "Stantec's mission has lasting impact with sustainability and with outreach into the community and this is a meaningful way for our brands to align and provide this great opportunity for free hockey and the workbook for kids."

"We are proud to invest in the next generation of engineers and scientists through our partnership with the Roadrunners," said John Take, Stantec executive vice president and chief growth and innovation officer. "Our hope is by making a connection to their favorite local hockey team and introducing new ideas through our Stantec activity book we are encouraging Arizona kids to pursue a future in STEM."

The pair of games with the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday and Sunday at Tucson Arena mark the only home games for the Roadrunners in the month of February. For information on the full weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

