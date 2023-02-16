Wolf Pack to Host Hartford Hockey Heritage Night this Saturday

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization will honor the past, present, and future of hockey in the Connecticut capital this Saturday night when the club hosts the Providence Bruins at the XL Center.

As part of the night's festivities, six former Hartford Whalers will return to XL Center. Russ Anderson, Bill Bennett, Marty Howe, Gerry McDonald, Scott Daniels, and Norm Barnes will join the Wolf Pack to help celebrate Hartford's decorated hockey past.

All six players will be available for pictures and autographs pregame on the concourse inside the XL Center. A limited number of posters will be available, thanks to CT-DOT, for fans as they get autographs.

In addition, the Whalers alumni will join the present of Hartford hockey on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Wolf Pack's game against the Bruins. Current Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski will represent the present as he'll line up to take the faceoff.

