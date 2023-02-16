Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Rally for 5-1 Win Over Bakersfield

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Cedric Pare notched two goals and an assist, while Charles Hudon, Ryan Merkley and Keaton Middleton each collected a goal and an assist, as the Eagles roared back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Bakersfield Condors 5-1 on Wednesday. Justus Annunen earned the win in net, turning aside 30 of the 31 shots he faced. Colorado's four goals in the third period tied the team's season high for goals in a period.

Bakersfield would jump out to an early lead when a power play allowed forward Noah Philp to camp on top of the crease and tip a shot from the point into the back of the net, giving the Condors a 1-0 edge just 5:44 into the contest.

As the two teams found themselves in the midst of some 4-on-4 action, Colorado would capitalize when Middleton sliced through the low slot and deflected a shot from the blue line past Bakersfield goalie Calvin Pickard. The goal was Middleton's third of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with 4:14 remaining in the first period.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would earn a pair of opportunities on the power play in the middle frame. However, Pickard and the penalty kill would thwart both chances on the man-advantage and the Eagles and Condors would head to the second intermission with the contest still tied, 1-1.

Colorado would open things up in the third period, starting with Hudon spinning and firing a shot from the slot that would beat a sprawling Pickard to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 6:42 mark of the period.

Less than six minutes later, Merkley would belt a shot from the blue line that would light the lamp and extend the Colorado lead to 3-1 with 7:24 remaining in the contest.

A power play would set up Pare to field a pass between the circle before smashing the puck into the back of the net to push the score to 4-1 at the 13:18 mark of the final frame.

Pare would round out the scoring when Middleton slipped a pass to the side of the crease, which Pare would feed into the back of the net to put the Eagles on top 5-1 with only 5:02 left to play.

Colorado outshot Bakersfield 38-31, as the Eagles finished the night 1-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Pickard suffered the loss in net for the Condors, allowing five goals on 38 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

