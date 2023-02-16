Defenseman Dysin Mayo Assigned to Roadrunners
February 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that defenseman Dysin Mayo has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.
Mayo appeared in two games with the Coyotes since being recalled to the NHL on February 11, logging an average time on ice (TOI) of 9:58 as Arizona earned three of four possible standings points with Mayo in the lineup. The 26-year-old appeared in 13 previous games for the Coyotes earlier this season, along with 67 National Hockey League outings in 2021-2022.
In 24 outings with the Roadrunners this season, Mayo has recorded two goals and five assists for seven total points. Drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (#133 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Mayo is the only player to have appeared with Tucson in all seven seasons in team history dating back to the 2016-2017 campaign. He is the all-time leader in games played in Tucson franchise history with 277 and one of only three skaters to have played in over 200 outings.
Mayo earned his first NHL call-up last season and scored a goal in his National Hockey League debut on October 21, 2021. While playing in the third-most games by a defenseman for the Coyotes in 2021-2022 with 67, Mayo signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the organization on February 25, 2022.
The Roadrunners return home this weekend for a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19. Saturday's series opener with the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights features a White Kachina Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under courtesy of DentalPros. Sunday's afternoon contest is Kids Day Presented by Stantec, with all Kids 12 and under receiving a free ticket to the game with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office on game day. For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2023
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Defenseman Dysin Mayo Assigned to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Texas Recalls Poirier and Stranges from Idaho - Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Star Wars Night on Saturday, February 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Kelly Cup to Highlight Salute to Eagles ECHL Championship Teams - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack to Host Hartford Hockey Heritage Night this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mack Guzda Exceeding Expectations in Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Ride 9-Game Win Streak into 3-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Post-2-Post: Wranglers Goalie Report - Calgary Wranglers
- Hispanic Heritage Night Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Receive Gemel Smith on Loan from Tampa Bay Lightning - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Senators Partner with FanSaves Offering Fans a Digital Coupon Book - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas - Texas Stars
- Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stantec Presents Roadrunners Kids Day at Tucson Arena Sunday, February 19 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Topple Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Close Out Seven-Game Road Trip Wednesday Night Against Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Firebirds Take Down Roadrunners in Season Series Finale - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Edvinsson Tallies Four Points in 5-4 Win Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Rally for 5-1 Win Over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Defenseman Dysin Mayo Assigned to Roadrunners
- Stantec Presents Roadrunners Kids Day at Tucson Arena Sunday, February 19
- Roadrunners Close Out Seven-Game Road Trip Wednesday Night Against Coachella Valley
- Roadrunners, Imama Announce Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys
- Game #50 - Roadrunners at Firebirds