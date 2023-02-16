Defenseman Dysin Mayo Assigned to Roadrunners

Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that defenseman Dysin Mayo has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Mayo appeared in two games with the Coyotes since being recalled to the NHL on February 11, logging an average time on ice (TOI) of 9:58 as Arizona earned three of four possible standings points with Mayo in the lineup. The 26-year-old appeared in 13 previous games for the Coyotes earlier this season, along with 67 National Hockey League outings in 2021-2022.

In 24 outings with the Roadrunners this season, Mayo has recorded two goals and five assists for seven total points. Drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (#133 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Mayo is the only player to have appeared with Tucson in all seven seasons in team history dating back to the 2016-2017 campaign. He is the all-time leader in games played in Tucson franchise history with 277 and one of only three skaters to have played in over 200 outings.

Mayo earned his first NHL call-up last season and scored a goal in his National Hockey League debut on October 21, 2021. While playing in the third-most games by a defenseman for the Coyotes in 2021-2022 with 67, Mayo signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the organization on February 25, 2022.

The Roadrunners return home this weekend for a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19. Saturday's series opener with the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights features a White Kachina Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under courtesy of DentalPros. Sunday's afternoon contest is Kids Day Presented by Stantec, with all Kids 12 and under receiving a free ticket to the game with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office on game day. For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

