Barracuda Topple Reign in Overtime

San Jose Barracuda's Artemi Kniazev battles Ontario Reign's Tobias Bjornfot

Storyline: A goal in overtime by Danil Gushchin gave the San Jose Barracuda (19-25-0-4) a 4-3 decision over the Ontario Reign (26-17-2-1) on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. Samuel Helenius had the first multi-point game of his AHL career for Ontario in the loss with a goal and an assist, while Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots to keep the Reign in the contest.

Jacob Moverare and Lias Andersson also found the back of the net, while Nikita Pavlychev and Andre Lee each registered their first assists of the season. All three matchups during Ontario's three-game road trip needed extra time to find a winner, with the Reign securing five out of a possible six points.

Date: February 15, 2023

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

Three Stars -

1. Danil Gushchin (SJ)

2. C.J. Suess (SJ)

3. Cal Petersen (ONT)

W: Strauss Mann

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

