Hispanic Heritage Night Among Upcoming Promotions

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 vs. Chicago Wolves

Presented by Play Gun Lake

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Consumers Energy

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Hispanic Heritage Night: Join the Griffins for their first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Consumers Energy, as we celebrate the rich culture of Griffins fans across Hispanic communities. The night will celebrate Hispanic influence through music, dance, art, and an exciting night of Griffins hockey. Music from DJ Money Mike will be played throughout the game, Arturo Morales Romero will be on the concourse displaying his artwork, Rebekah Galindo will perform the National Anthem, and Ballet Folklorico de GR will present a dance performance. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will also receive a Los Griffins t-shirt.

Los Griffins Jersey Auction: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Night, the Griffins will wear special Los Griffins jerseys, designed by Griffins digital media manager Nicolas Carrillo, who is a native of Quito, Ecuador. The auction will take place on the DASH app, with a select number of jerseys auctioned live after the game. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Michigan Power Futbol Academy .

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

