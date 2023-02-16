Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in First Half of Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies head out on the road to play the Rochester Americans in the first half of a back-to-back. This will be the sixth of eight matchups between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on January 14th in a high scoring match where the Marlies won 7-5. Currently, Toronto has won two of the previous five matchups.

Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 2-1 win over the Utica Comets on Wednesday, improving to 33-12-2-1 on the season. Rochester is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday, falling to a 22-19-2-1 record. Currently, Toronto sits atop the North division standings in first place, while Rochester is in fifth place.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann who has 14 points (9G, 5A) in his last 12 games, and Dryden Hunt who has points (3-2-5) in five consecutive games. On the Amerks side, Brandon Biro leads the way with 30 points (9G, 21A).

Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.

