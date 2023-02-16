Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt and goaltender Jonas Johansson have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have signed forward Kevin O'Neil to a professional tryout agreement.

Hunt currently leads all Eagles defensemen in goals (6) and points (20), as his 20 points are also good for fifth on the team's roster. The 34-year-old has also appeared in 29 NHL games this season with the Avalanche, notching three goals and three assists.

Johansson has gone 12-8-0 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks seventh among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.42 goals-against average, while his .917 save-percentage is good for 10th in the league.

O'Neil is poised for his second stint of the season with the Eagles, after skating in one game with Colorado in January. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound winger has produced 16 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The 24-year-old has also netted one goal in two AHL games this season with the Hershey Bears.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

