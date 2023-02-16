Kelly Cup to Highlight Salute to Eagles ECHL Championship Teams

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles have announced that the organization will be honoring the 2017 and 2018 ECHL Championship teams during the game against the Calgary Wranglers on March 3rd. The event will be highlighted by an appearance from the Kelly Cup, as part of the ECHL's annual, seven-city Kelly Cup tour. In addition, several members of the back-to-back championship squads will also be attendance, as part of a special on-ice tribute during the second intermission of the game.

"What better way to salute an amazing group of individuals, than to showcase the trophy they hoisted as part of those festivities," said Eagles president Ryan Bach. "The accomplishments of those players, coaches and staff will live forever in the hearts of Eagles Country and as we celebrate our 20th anniversary, it will be wonderful to relive those two incredible seasons."

The Eagles celebrated back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships with victories in the Kelly Cup Final against the South Carolina Stingrays in 2017 and Florida Everblades in 2018. Defenseman Matt Register earned ECHL Playoff MVP honors during the 2017 championship run, while forward Michael Joly garnered the same award in 2018. Colorado was led behind the bench by current Eagles assistant coach Aaron Schneekloth, who was named a finalist for the ECHL's Coach of the Year award in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

"We are excited to work with the Colorado Eagles to bring the Kelly Cup back to Northern Colorado to celebrate with the players and fans who enjoyed multiple Kelly Cup Championships," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

Fans will be able to take pictures with the Kelly Cup during the game on March 3rd, as well as at the contest against Calgary on March 4th.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

