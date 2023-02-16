Silver Knights Receive Gemel Smith on Loan from Tampa Bay Lightning

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, February 16, that the Silver Knights have received forward Gemel Smith on loan from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Smith is expected to join the Silver Knights immediately.

Smith, 28, has appeared in 35 games this season with the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa Bay's American Hockey League affiliate, posting 13 goals, 37 points, and 89 penalty minutes. Smith ranked third on the Crunch in scoring, and he sits tenth in the league in penalty minutes.

The Toronto, Ontario native has appeared in 337 career AHL games for the Crunch, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, and Texas Stars. Smith has totaled 337 games, 94 goals, 218 points, and 294 penalty minutes. He also boasts a plus-30 rating for his AHL career.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2012, the 6-foot Smith has also appeared in 91 career NHL games, playing at least one NHL game in each of the past six seasons. Appearing for the Stars, Lightning, Boston Bruins, and Detroit Red Wings, Smith has collected 12 goals, 25 points, and 58 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Smith played in 264 games in the Ontario Hockey League for the Owen Sound Attack and London Knights, totaling 89 goals and 203 points.

The Silver Knights will play a pair of games against the Tucson Roadrunners this weekend, beginning Saturday night with a 6:00 p.m. PT puck-drop at Tucson Arena.

Gemel Smith, Forward

Birthplace: Toronto, ON

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

- Has tallied 13 goals and 37 points in 35 games this season with AHL Syracuse

- Ranked tenth in AHL in penalty minutes this season

- Has posted two 40-point seasons in his American Hockey League career

- 337 career AHL games with Texas, Grand Rapids, Providence, and Syracuse

- 91 career NHL games with Dallas, Tampa Bay, Boston, and Detroit

- Drafted in the fourth round (104th overall) by Dallas in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

