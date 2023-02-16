San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Star Wars Night on Saturday, February 18
February 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its annual Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 18 against the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST). The night will feature exclusive Chewbacca-inspired jerseys available for purchase, as well as in-game entertainment and activities from a galaxy far, far away.
The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate packed with intergalactic fun in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. Fans have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite Star Wars characters, Gulliver and the Gulls Girls in Star Wars gear. In addition, fans can play Star Wars video games on authentic arcade machines. Food from Salt and Lime will be available for purchase and those 21-and-older can enjoy Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ales for $8 throughout the event.
All attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best Star Wars attire and may be selected to participate in an on-ice costume competition during the first intermission. The winner will receive a specialty Star Wars jersey. Fans can wear masks, but helmets, lightsabers and toy guns will NOT be permitted. Other in-game elements include a ceremonial puck drop performed by Dr. Peter Newton, an honored guest of Rady Children's Hospital, who is the nation's top pediatric surgeon. In addition, Rady Children's Hospital will be showcased as the evening's Community Spotlight and will receive a gift of $1,000 from the San Diego Gulls Foundation.
The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its annual Star Wars Night auction featuring limited edition, Star Wars-themed hockey helmets and Chewbacca-inspired jerseys signed by select Gulls players. Each helmet is a one-of-a-kind piece specially created by Shell Shock Designs for the Gulls and can be viewed outside the Community Relations booth located at Section 10 on the concourse. Fans can find more information and bid on the helmets at sandiegogulls.com/auction. All proceeds will support Rady Children's Hospital.
Tickets to Star Wars Night are still available and can be purchased through sandiegogulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office two hours prior to the start of the game. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.
