Belleville Senators Partner with FanSaves Offering Fans a Digital Coupon Book

February 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







Belleville, ON - Ottawa-based tech startup, FanSaves, a digital couponing platform that gives fans access to discounts and deals from team's sponsors, has partnered with the Belleville Senators to help the team highlight local businesses and connect their fans to exclusive offers.

The partnership is a special one for FanSaves Co-Founder & CEO, Shannon Ferguson, who graduated from Loyalist College in 2009 from the Broadcast Journalism program and lived in the city again from 2014 to 2015.

"I'm so excited to work with the Sens because Belleville is like a second home to me. I have deep ties here and to be able to bring our technology to a city I know so well means a lot to me," said Ferguson.

The Sens Digital Coupon Book will be available to the public and will offer fans and visitors to the area discounts and deals from local Belleville Senators sponsors and partners. Season ticket holders will have access to better, more exclusive deals. The platform is free to use and can be accessed at www.fansaves.com or on the mobile app.

"We're so excited to extend our partnership with FanSaves and to provide these offers to Belleville Sens fans, while also giving our valued Season Ticket Members access to exclusive deals," said Belleville Sens Coordinator of Corporate Partnerships Evan Jeffrey. "We believe this partnership will bring even more added value to our fans and enhance their experience on and off the ice."

As technology continues to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Senators are excited to be at the cutting edge. With plans to promote the shop local movement and activate and engage their fan base, the Sens' new digital coupon book will give people a new way to learn about and support team partners.

FanSaves is rapidly expanding across North America, currently working with nearly 70 teams and organizations across 19 professional leagues and featuring thousands of deals from over 900 brands and businesses. The Ontario-based sports tech startup is making a major impression on the way fans engage with team sponsors.

The Senators are currently in the push for an AHL playoff spot in the tightly-contested North Division.

