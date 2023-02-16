Firebirds Take Down Roadrunners in Season Series Finale

February 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena, 3-1. 7,333 were on hand for the season series finale between Coachella Valley and Tucson. Carsen Twarynski, Jesper Froden, and Tye Kartye all tallied goals while Joey Daccord made 24 saves in the victory.

The Roadrunners netted the game's first goal just 6:43 in. Milos Kelemen deposited a rebound past Joey Daccord to notch his 12th of the season, assisted by Ronald Knot and Vlad Kolyachonok. Coachella Valley responded at the 9:56 mark on a 2-on-1 rush. Luke Henman carried the puck over the blueline and fed Carsen Twarynski for his ninth goal of the season. Jimmy Schuldt added the secondary assist on the tying tally.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the game early in the second period. Cameron Hughes and Max McCormick combined to pass the puck to Jesper Froden at the bottom of the right circle. Froden's shot slid through Ivan Prosvetov, giving the Firebirds a 2-1 advantage nine seconds into the frame.

Coachella Valley added insurance with a powerplay goal in the third period. Tye Kartye picked up the rebound after a Max McCormick attempt to the net for his 10th of the season. Cameron Hughes was credited with the secondary assist on the goal to make it 3-1.

Joey Daccord (19-5-2) made 24 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley to 31-7-4-1 on the season. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-7 and the penalty kill finished 5-for-5. Coachella Valley ended the regular season series with Tucson with a record of 6-2-0-0.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds hit the road to square off against the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 17th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.