USL Loudoun United FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video


Sebastian Cruz and MD Myers each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 3-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium to earn their third consecutive victory to start the regular season.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026


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