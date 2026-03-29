Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Cruz and MD Myers each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 3-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium to earn their third consecutive victory to start the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.