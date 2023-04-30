Tacoma Slips To 1-4 On 12-Game Road Trip

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers' (13-12) saw their season-long losing skid reach four games on Saturday night, and dropped to 4-10 on the road with a 7-2 defeat to the surging Las Vegas Aviators (13-13), who are on an 11-3 run after beginning the season 2-10. After the clubs combined for eight home runs on Friday, there was nary a homer on Saturday, a rarity in the thin air of Vegas.

For the third time this season on a road bullpen day, Rainiers right-hander Riley O'Brien went 2.0 scoreless innings as the opener (0 H, 2 K). O'Brien's last six appearances and 9.1 IP have been scoreless: 4 H, 4 BB, 16 K.

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, the Rainiers evened the score when Delino DeShields drew a leadoff walk, eventually scoring on a Kean Wong RBI single to left. Wong has driven in four runs since Friday, and has hit safely in his last six consecutive games.

Las Vegas RHP Colton Eastman worked six complete innings and walked four batters, but allowed only three hits. The run against him was unearned, and he struck out two.

The contest remained tied 1-1 into the eighth inning, when the Aviators took control with an 11-batter frame. Five hits, two walks and a hit batter plated six runs for the home side. Tyler Soderstrum (RBI walk), Zack Gelof (2-run double), Trenton Brooks (2-run single) and Nick Allen (RBI double) drove in the runs.

Tacoma's final tally came in the ninth; Mike Ford worked a one-out walk and got to third on a Zach DeLoach double. A DeShields RBI groundout scored the academic run.

The series finale will be at 12:05 PT on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark. Lefty Tommy Milone will get the ball on getaway day for Tacoma. RHP Micah Dallas will make his Triple-A debut for the Aviators.

