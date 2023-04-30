Aces Crush Four Home Runs, Jarvis Fans Seven in Fifth Straight Win
April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, NV - Dominic Canzone hit two homers while Seth Beer and Jake McCarthy added one each in a 5-1 Reno Aces (15-11) win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-18) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Reno has won five straight games and 10 of their last 12.
Canzone led off the bottom of the second with his first of two homers, giving the Aces an early 1-0 lead. Beer hit a two-run shot two at-bats later, expanding the lead to three. Beer went 3-for-3 with three balls hit at 95.8 mph or harder.
Bryce Jarvis was sharp from the outset, striking out seven in five innings of one-run ball in his second start for the Aces. Jarvis owns a 1.80 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 10 innings, all coming against Sugar Land.
McCarthy went 3-for-3 with a solo homer to lead off the third. The Aces didn't allow a run over the final six innings, closing out a splendid showing. Endrys Briceno hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 10 innings out of the bullpen.
Reno will stay home to host the Round Rock Express (18-8) with the series opener set for Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, 2 HR
- Seth Beer: 3-for-3, 2-run homer
- Jake McCarthy: 3-for-3, HR
- Bryce Jarvis: 5 IP, 1 R/ER, 7 K
- Endrys Briceno: 2 IP, 0 R/ER
- Zach McAllister: 1 IP, 0 R/ER
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
