Oklahoma City Plays Two, Wins One on Sunday

The Oklahoma City Dodgers split a series-ending doubleheader against the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, winning the first game, 9-4, before Sacramento won the second game, 5-1.

In Game 1, Sacramento's Cal Stevenson led off the game with a home run before the Dodgers took the lead in the bottom of the frame. OKC's Steven Duggar hit a RBI single and another run scored when Ryan Ward hit into a fielder's choice in the first inning. Sacramento tied the score, 2-2, when Shane Matheny connected on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. In the third inning, the Dodgers scored four runs. Bradley Zimmer drew a fourth straight walk for the Dodgers in the inning to bring in a run and give OKC a 3-2 lead. With the bases re-loaded, Devin Mann then hit a bases-clearing double for a 6-2 advantage. Yonny Hernández added a RBI single in the fourth inning for a 7-2 lead. Sacramento scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings on a sacrifice fly and RBI single. The River Cats went on to load the bases with two outs in the sixth inning before OKC pitcher Adam Kolarek entered the game and ended the inning with a key strikeout. The Dodgers scored two more runs in the sixth inning when Ward hit into a double play and on a RBI single by Hernández to give OKC a five-run advantage.

In Game 2, the Dodgers grabbed the early lead when Patrick Mazeika hit into a double play allowing a run to score in the second inning. The River Cats then scored five runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Sacramento tied the game in the fourth inning, scoring a run on a fielder's choice and Colton Welker later connected on a two-run double for a 3-1 advantage. Heliot Ramos hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning for a 5-1 lead. The Dodgers were held to one run and one hit in the loss.

Of Note:

-With Sunday's split in the doubleheader, the Dodgers now own a 20-7 record to start 2023 and are the first Triple-A team to 20 wins this season. With a win in Game 1, the Dodgers extended to a seven-game winning streak - their longest of the season and longest since a nine-game winning streak April 7-17, 2018...OKC's 20 wins through the first 27 games are tied for the second-most wins by an OKC team through 27 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018 Dodgers had more wins, going 21-6, while the 2015 Dodgers also went 20-7.

-With a win in Game 1, the Dodgers won the first five games of a six-game series for the first time since PCL teams started playing primarily six-game series in 2021. It was also the first time the Dodgers won five consecutive games at any point during the same series under the new format...The Dodgers won the series against Sacramento, 5-1, posting five wins within the same series for just the fifth time through 48 total six-game series since 2021.

-Sunday was the second doubleheader of the 2023 season for OKC and also the second within a span of four days after weather postponed two of the team's games earlier in the week. The Dodgers are now 3-1 in doubleheader games this season.

-Devin Mann hit his 15th double of the season in Game 1 and he finished with three RBI. Mann leads all of the Minors in doubles by four and now has 12 doubles in his last 13 games.

-Yonny Hernández went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and scored a run in Game 1 to extend his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 11 games. He was then held 0-for-3 in Game 2 and did not reach base for the first time this season with OKC.

-In Game 2, the Dodgers were held scoreless over the final five innings and to one hit in the game. It was the first time since a 6-1 loss Aug. 10, 2019 against Reno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that the Dodgers were held to one hit.

-The Dodgers drew 11 walks in Game 1, finishing with their second-highest walk total of the season and with 10 or more walks in a game for the fourth time this season. Seven different OKC players had at least one walk in the game, with Steven Duggar recording three walks, while Hunter Feduccia and Justin Yurchak had two apiece.

-The Dodgers were held without a home run Sunday and have not homered in a season-high six straight games. They have gone deep just once in their last nine games. This is the team's longest stretch without a homer since Sept. 4-10, 2022.

-Steven Duggar went 1-for-1 with three walks, a RBI and a run scored in Game 1 and then drew a walk and scored a run in Game 2. He has now reached base in 15 consecutive games and owns the longest current on-base streak for an OKC player.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the OKC Dodgers open a six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest University Park. The game also opens a 12-game road trip for the Dodgers. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

