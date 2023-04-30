Salt Lake Doubles up Chihuahuas Sunday
April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Salt Lake's Mickey Moniak went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Bees' 8-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. Moniak hit five homers in the series.
The Chihuahuas first run came on an RBI single by Alfonso Rivas in the first inning. El Paso scored its final three runs in the fourth on a two-run double by Luis Liberato and an RBI groundout by Adam Engel. Chihuahuas pitcher Reiss Knehr allowed only one run in a three-inning relief appearance.
The Chihuahuas won the first four games of the six-game series before losing the final two. El Paso does not play on Monday.
Team Records: Salt Lake (11-16), El Paso (11-16)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City LHP Robbie Erlin (1-0, 7.83) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
