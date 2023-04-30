Dodgers Earn 5-1 win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five unanswered runs and four OKC pitchers combined to hold the Sacramento River Cats scoreless over the final eight innings in a 5-1 Dodgers win Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats (10-15) grabbed a quick 1-0 lead on a RBI single by Matt Beaty in the first inning before the Dodgers answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good and earn a sixth straight win. The Dodgers (19-6) loaded the bases and Steven Duggar connected on a RBI single. With the bases re-loaded, Jahmai Jones drew a walk for a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, Ben DeLuzio hit a RBI single and he added a two-run double in the seventh inning for a 5-1 Dodgers advantage.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have now won six consecutive games to tie their longest winning streak of the season (April 1-7). The Dodgers' 19-6 record leads the Pacific Coast League as well as all of Triple-A...OKC's 19 wins through 25 games are tied with the 2018 and 2015 teams for the most wins through 25 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-OKC took a 4-0 lead in the series with the River Cats with the win, marking the second time this season they have won the first four games of a series (also April 5-8 at Las Vegas). It is also just the third time since PCL teams started playing primarily six-game series in 2021 that they are 4-0 to start a six-game series and the first time they have won the first four games in a home series.

-Pitcher Bobby Miller made his first start of the season for the Dodgers, allowing one run and one hit over 3.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts. He faced 13 batters and threw 55 pitches, including 34 for strikes. He enters the 2021 season ranked as the No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect in the Dodgers farm system by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Miller endured right shoulder soreness during Spring Training and did not appear in a Cactus League game. He joined OKC's roster Friday from Extended Spring Training.

-Four Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the River Cats to one run and four hits Saturday. Dylan Covey (1-0) pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in the win, allowing two hits...Over the last seven games, the Dodgers have allowed a total of 14 runs and held opponents 4-for-48 with runners in scoring position. Opponents are batting .167 (34x204) during the stretch, with no more than seven hits in each game. The Dodgers have allowed two or fewer runs in five of the last seven games (10 runs total).

-Ben DeLuzio went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a season-high three runs for the Dodgers. He has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-12 with six RBI.

-Yonny Hernández extended his hitting streak to seven games - the longest active streak for a Dodgers player - going 10-for-26 (.385) during the stretch with two doubles, two triples, four RBI, four walks and eight runs scored. He has also reached base in each of his first 10 games with OKC this season.

-Devin Mann hit his 14th double of the season, drew a walk and scored a run. Mann entered Saturday's game leading all of the Minors in doubles and now has 11 doubles in his last 11 games.

-Drew Avans finished with a hit and scored a run as he extended his on-base streak to 18 straight games. He owns the second-longest on-base streak of the season for OKC, trailing only Michael Busch's 21-game streak...His 23 runs scored this season lead the Dodgers.

-Saturday marked the first-ever Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system Challenge Game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after Friday night's game was postponed due to rain. A total of seven challenges were utilized during the game. During Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the remainder of the season, the home plate umpire will call balls and strikes, but each team is permitted to challenge an individual ball or strike call by appealing to ABS. Each team will have three challenges per game and successful challenges will be retained.

-The Dodgers celebrated the 25th anniversary season of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday, as OKC debuted its new 405 area code caps and wore special-edition city-themed jerseys that are being auctioned to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and River Cats concludes with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark due to the postponement of Friday night's game due to rain. Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1 tomorrow and kids can run the bases following the conclusion of Game 2.

