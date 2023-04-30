Round Rock Clinches Series Thanks To 9-8 Win Over Albuquerque

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (17-8) outlasted the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-14) and claimed a 9-8 win thanks to a six-run inning on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The victory clinched a series-win for the E-Train.

Round Rock reliever RHP Grant Anderson (1-0, 1.35) went home with his first win of the season after a 2.1-inning outing that saw one run, two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Albuquerque reliever RHP Stephen Jones (1-2, 9.95) was tagged with a blown-save loss. During his 0.2 innings, he allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on three hits and three walks.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque hopped out to a 3-0 lead with one run in the third inning and two in the fourth. C Grayson Greiner scored in the third thanks to a Nolan Jones single then hit a two-run home run that scored 1B Michael Toglia in the top of the fourth.

Round Rock tied things up in the bottom of the fourth inning as 1B Blaine Crim, 2B Justin Foscue and DH Dio Arias all came home on a combination of three singles, one walk, one Albuquerque error and one ground out.

Toglia gave the Isotopes a 4-3 advantage with a solo dinger in the sixth inning before LF Hunter Stovall scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh and made it a 5-3 game.

The Express offense responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the seventh. After working a leadoff walk, LF J.P. Martinez scored on a double from SS Jonathan Ornelas, who then found home when Crim singled. Foscue plated both CF Rafael Ortega and Crim with a triple to make it 7-4. A bases-loaded walk from Martinez scored Foscue before a passed ball allowed 3B Davis Wendzel to score and extended Round Rock's lead to 9-4.

The Isotopes worked at a comeback through the final two innings. Two Albuquerque runners scored in the eighth on three singles and a double before DH Elehuris Montero brought the visitors within one with a one-out home run. Despite allowing one more baserunner, the Express secured the final two outs and the 9-8 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF J.P. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 21 games after going 1-for-2 with three walks, one RBI and one run scored. He also stole two bases, bringing his season total to a Triple-A-leading 15.

Starter RHP Cole Winn posted a 5.1-inning start that saw seven strikeouts. Winn allowed four runs, five hits and three walks during the appearance.

1B Blaine Crim, 2B Justin Foscue and DH Dio Arias all finished with two hits apiece. Crim and Foscue both recorded an extra-base hit as Crim hit his fifth double of the season and Foscue knocked the team's second triple.

Round Rock RHP Zack Littell allowed his first runs of the season during Saturday's relief appearance. Through 1.1 innings, the righty allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Before Saturday's outing, Littell had tossed 10.2 scoreless frames over seven appearances this season.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque close out their series on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. CT. Isotopes RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 2.70) is slated to start against an Express pitcher to be announced.

