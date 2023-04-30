Cats Split Twin Bill, End Six-Game Skid

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats salvaged the final game of their doubleheader and series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After falling 9-4 in the opener, Sacramento held Oklahoma City to just one hit in the second game and ended the day with a 5-1 victory.

In the first game, Cal Stevenson led off the contest with a home run to give the River Cats the early lead, but the Dodgers countered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Sacramento tied it in the second on a Shane Matheny sacrifice fly, but the Dodgers would take advantage of four straight two-out walks in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. Daniel Tillo (0-2), who retired the first two batters in the third, proceeded to walk four straight hitters before he was lifted for Chris Wright, who surrendered a three-run double to Devin Mann that gave Oklahoma City a 6-2 advantage.

TIllo suffered the loss, going two-thirds of an inning and allowing four runs while walking four.

Oklahoma City added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Yonny Hernandez off Wright to make it 7-2.

The River Cats made a late push, getting a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth, but the rally would ultimately fall short. Dodgers starter Matt Andriese (2-2) earned the win as he allowed three runs on six hits in five innings of work.

In the second game, River Cats starter Kyle Harrison opened the second inning by walking three straight, but induced a double play on which the lone run of the game scored for the Dodgers, then got a strikeout to escape without further damage. Harrison went 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run without allowing a hit while walking four and striking out seven.

The River Cats got on the board with three runs in the fourth, the centerpiece of the inning being a two-out, two-run double by Colton Welker who was perfect on the day, going 3-for-3 and reaching base all six times he came up of the course of both games.

Sacramento added two more runs on a two-run blast by Heliot Ramos in the fifth, his second home run of the series, to make it a 5-1 contest.

Kade McClure (2-0), who took over for Harrison, picked up the win after a scoreless inning-and-a-third. Andre Jackson (0-1) suffered the loss for the Dodgers in the contest as he allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

The River Cats return home to open a 12-game homestand on Tuesday as they welcome the Las Vegas Aviators to Sutter Health Park. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:45 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.