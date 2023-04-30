Isotopes Fall Short to Express, 9-8

Round Rock, TX - Trailing by two runs entering the bottom of the seventh, the Express plated six runs in the frame and held off a late Albuquerque rally for a 9-8 win Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes dropped their second series of the year and first on the road. Over five series, Albuquerque is 2-2-1 and 2-1-0 on the road.

-Albuquerque is now 3-5 in one run ballgames, having dropped four in-a-row and three in this series.

-The Isotopes allowed six runs in the seventh inning, tying for the most surrendered in an inning this season (also: April 23 vs. OKC). The club also relented three scores in the fourth. On the year, Albuquerque has relented at least three runs in a frame 25 times this season.

-Albuquerque pitching walked nine batters on the night, the second most allowed this season (most: 11, April 7 vs. Salt Lake.

-In the second challenge game of the season, the Isotopes went 1-for-3 on challenges. The lone successful challenge came in the ninth inning when Michael Toglia challenged strike three, which was reversed to ball four. Hunter Stovall, on offense, and Grayson Greiner, defense, both challenged calls unsuccessfully.

-Grayson Greiner recorded three hits, a double, homer and two RBI on the night. It's his third multi-hit game of the year and first three-hit game since April 12, 2022, with Reno. Additionally, it's his second game this season with multiple extra-base hits (April 11 at El Paso, two doubles).

--Elehuris Montero connected on his third homer in five games with the Isotopes. He has a hit in four of the five games, including four-straight, while batting .364 (8x22).

-Michael Toglia went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored. It's his sixth multi-hit effort of the year and his second time reaching base four times (April 9 vs. Salt Lake).

-Aaron Schunk's 15-game on-base streak came to an end after an 0-for-5 performance. During the span he is slashing .321/.381/.643 with three doubles, five homers and 13 RBI.

-Nolan Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. It was his third three-hit game of the season and his ninth multi-hit effort on the year. Jones has reached base three times in a game for the eighth time this season. He has a hit in 17 of 21 games this year with the Isotopes.

-Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two singles. It's the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the fourth-longest active streak in all of Triple-A. During the span, he is slashing .366/.438/.463 with four doubles and six RBI. He has five multi-hit efforts on the year.

-Over the three losses to Round Rock this series, the Isotopes are 8-for-45 with runners in scoring position.

-The Isotopes have seven blows saves on the year, the second-most in the Pacific Coast League, including two-straight.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express are set to meet for the final game of the series Sunday at 12:05 MT in Round Rock. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Antonio Senzatel, making his second rehab start with the club, while the Express are expected send John King to the hill.

