Brantley Drives in a Run in Space Cowboys 5-1 Loss

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - In the final game of a six-game series, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-18) lost to the Reno Aces (15-11) 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Space Cowboys first scoring threat came in the second inning when JJ Matijevic singled, advanced to second on a failed pickoff by RHP Bryce Jarvis (W, 1-0) and stole third base with one out. Grae Kessinger hit a sharp liner right to a defender for the second out and Jarvis struck out the next batter to end the half inning.

A Dominic Canzone home run in the bottom of the second gave Reno a 1-0 lead, and a throwing error put a runner on for Seth Beer, who hit a two-run homer off Space Cowboys RHP Jayden Murray (L, 2-3) to make it 3-0 Aces.

In the top of the third, Luke Berryhill doubled inside of the first base bag and moved to third on a groundout by Korey Lee. Michael Brantley lined a single to center to drive in Berryhill and pull Sugar Land within a pair at 3-1. Bligh Madris then worked a walk but a ground out brought the frame to a conclusion.

Jake McCarthy hit a home run to begin the bottom of the third, once again putting Reno up three at 4-1. The Space Cowboys rallied in the top of the fourth with a lead-off single by Joe Perez and a one out walk to Dixon Machado. Berryhill lined out to deep center to push Perez to third, but Jarvis once again got a strikeout to strand two men on base for Sugar Land.

A solo home run by Canzone in the eighth brough in the only other run of the game for Reno. Lee tripled in the top of the seventh with two outs, the only runner to get into scoring position for the Space Cowboys after the fourth.

Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land continues their 12-game road trip with a six-game series in Albuquerque. RHP Brandon Bielak is scheduled to start the opener on Tuesday night while the Isotopes will counter with RHP Peter Lambert for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM.

