Sunday Stroll: Rainiers Walk to Big Win

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-12) equaled a season-high with 12 walks and collected 15 hits on Sunday afternoon in Suburban Summerlin, defeating the Las Vegas Aviators (13-14) by a 14-7 score in the finale of a weeklong series. The Rainiers snapped a season-long four-game losing streak, and are 2-4 on this 12-game road trip. Five Rainiers had multiple hits, led by a 4-for-6 day for shortstop Mason McCoy.

The anchor of the Tacoma attack was DH Mike Ford's second grand slam in 10 days, in the second inning. Ford also hit a slam in the second on 4/21 vs. El Paso at Cheney Stadium, during a three-homer, eight-RBI night. Ford's nine home runs lead the club, while his 39 RBI in only 24 games played lead all of Triple-A. Ford is nearly halfway to his career-high in RBI; he drove in 86 runs over 126 games in 2017 between Double-A and Triple-A while with the New York Yankees organization.

Cooper Hummel (LF) walked five times on Sunday, and scored after the first three. Hummel had four hits during the six-game set, but drew an incredible 12 walks for the week. The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in bases on balls, with 182 in 26 contests (7 per game).

Tacoma twice doubled for two RBI; McCoy in the first inning and Jake Scheiner (1B) in the fourth. An eight-batter, four-run Rainiers opening frame meant they scored first in a game for the 18th time in 26 (RBI singles by Zach DeLoach and Jacob Nottingham). Tacoma proceeded to send seven batters up in the second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings. Cade Marlowe, DeLoach, Nottingham and Cesar Hernandez each ended the day with two knocks apiece.

Southpaw Tommy Milone turned in a workman's like performance on a hot day in the desert (game time temperature 92 degrees): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. Centerfielder J.J. Bleday (RBI triple, 3rd inning) and rehabbing catcher Manny Pina (3-run HR, 5th inning) drove in the Aviators runs against Milone. Fellow lefties Eric Stout (2.0 IP, 2 K) and Rob Kaminsky (1.0 IP) spelled Milone and combined for three perfect innings of relief.

Las Vegas first baseman Kevin Cron came on to pitch the eighth and save the bullpen; Nottingham led off with his fourth homer (solo) and McCoy and Hernandez (RBI) each doubled for the final Rainiers runs of the day.

The Rainiers will be off/travel to Salt Lake City on Monday. Tuesday begins a new series with RHP Konner Wade on the mound for Tacoma, against Salt Lake Bees lefty Kenny Rosenberg. First pitch will be at 5:35 PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

