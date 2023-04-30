Albuquerque Falls 13-8 to Round Rock in Series Finale

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - Despite a strong offensive showing in which they plated eight runs for the second consecutive game, the Albuquerque Isotopes fell 13-8 to Round Rock on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Hunter Stovall was 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot to lead the way offensively for Albuquerque, while Elehuris Montero connected on his fourth long ball in as many contests.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes dropped their second consecutive series and have lost nine of the last 11 contests overall.

- Stovall extended his hitting streak to 11 games. During the span, he is slashing .391/.463/.478 with four doubles and seven RBI. Today was the fifth multi-hit contest for Stovall during his streak.

- Michael Toglia hit safely for the sixth consecutive ballgame. He was 8-for-25 with two homers and eight RBI in this series, raising his batting average from .213 to .240.

- Jonathan Morales registered his fifth multi-hit game in his last 10 contests by finishing 2-for-5 with a double and RBI.

- Aaron Schunk struck out four times for the second consecutive night. It is already the sixth occurrence of an Albuquerque player punching out four times in a game this season.

- Since going 1-for-9 in his first two games since being optioned to Triple-A, Montero is 8-for-17 with four long balls and eight runs batted in.

- Antonio Senzatela made his second rehab start and took the loss, surrendering eight hits and nine runs (six earned) in three-plus innings. He faced four batters in the fourth and all had hits.

- Riley Pint extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 9.0 by tossing two frames without permitting a run. In addition, Pint has worked seven consecutive scoreless appearances, tying him with Fernando Abad (also current) for the team-high.

- The Isotopes committed five errors, their most in a contest since April 30, 2015 vs. Salt Lake (6).

- Albuquerque allowed double-digits in the run column for the eighth time in 27 games this season.

- Round Rock hit eight doubles, two away from tying the most allowed in one game by the Isotopes (10, Aug. 27, 2022 vs. RR).

- The Express produced five runs in two separate innings Sunday, meaning Albuquerque has allowed five or more tallies in a frame eight times this year.

- The Isotopes have scored at least three runs in a frame on 21 occasions this season following a three-run seventh today.

- Albuquerque's 290 total strikeouts at the plate is the most in all of Minor League Baseball. They have fanned at least 10 times in 18 of 27 contests.

- The Isotopes turned two double plays, increasing their total to nine in the last four contests.

On Deck: Albuquerque returns home to host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (AAA Houston) on Tuesday at 6:35 PM MT. Right-hander Peter Lambert is scheduled to start for the Isotopes against Sugar Land right-hander Brandon Bielak.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.