Salt Lake Leaves El Paso with a 8-4 Victory

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Mickey Moniak belted a pair of home runs and the Salt Lake bullpen threw six scoreless innings, as the Bees downed El Paso 8-4 on Sunday afternoon. Moniak started the scoring with a two run homer in the first inning and one out later, Trey Cabbage hit a solo shot to give the Bees a 3-0 lead. After El Paso got one run back in the bottom of the first, Salt Lake extended their lead with two runs in second on an RBI double by David Fletcher and a run scoring single by Moniak and one run in the third on an RBI single by Jordyn Adams.

The Chihuahuas rallied with three runs in the fourth to pull to within two, but Ryan Smith and Aaron Hernandez kept El Paso off the scoreboard the rest of the game with Smith earning his first win of the season and Hernandez capturing his first save. Moniak led the Bees' fifteen hit attack with four hits and four runs batted in, while Adams added three hits and one RBI. Fletcher and Preston Palmeiro each chipped in with two hits and one RBI. The Bees have now won back-to-back games for the first time since they won three straight in Las Vegas April 11-13.

