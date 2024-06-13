Smith's Ballpark to Host Nearly 1500 Youth for MLB PLAY BALL Weekend
June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY ?- The Salt Lake Bees will host clinics for nearly 1,500 children ages 8 to 14 as part of Major League Baseball PLAY BALL weekend.
The Bees will host baseball clinics on Friday, June 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A softball-specific clinic will be held at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Each clinic is expected to have close to 500 kids participating. Limited spaces remain available for clinics. Sign-ups are at? www.slbees.com.
The clinics will be taught by local high school and college athletes from around the state, including BYU, Utah, Utah Valley and Weber State. Angels Director of Player Development Joey Prebynski and former Major Leaguer players John Buck and Jared Fernandez are also scheduled to appear.
MLB PLAY BALL Weekend is a national baseball initiative that encourages youth to learn more about the game and learn new skills in a fun environment. All 30 Major League and 120 Minor League teams will participate. In 2023 Salt Lake hosted nearly 1,000 participants and was the largest event in Minor League Baseball.
