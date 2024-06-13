Rainiers Blank Express 3-0 on Thursday

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (33-32) fell in game three of the six-game series to the Tacoma Rainiers (36-30) by a final score of 3-0 at Dell Diamond on Thursday night. Tacoma has taken two of the three games in the series thus far.

Round Rock starter RHP Johnny Cueto (1-1, 5.91) took the loss after throwing 5.0 innings where he allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Tacoma starter RHP Michael Mariot (3-3, 6.04) earned the victory, allowing one hit over 5.1 shutout frames with five punchouts. RHP Joey Krehbiel came into the game in the ninth inning and earned his third save of the season for the Rainiers as he recorded a perfect frame.

Along the Train Tracks:

Tacoma took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. 1B Jason Vosler singled and LF Spencer Packard walked. SS Samad Taylor walked before C Michael Pérez cleared the bases with a three-run double.

The two clubs traded zeroes for the next seven innings with the Rainiers hanging on for a 3-0 shutout victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Gerson Garabito was superb in relief as he went 4.0 shutout innings where he allowed just two hits while striking out four.

E-Train CF Dustin Harris recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. The Express had four hits and one walk on the night.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma meet again Friday for game four of the series. Express RHP Owen White (1-3, 5.04) is slated to start against a Rainiers pitcher to be determined. First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.

