Rainiers Blank Express in Game Three Win

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, TX - Five pitchers combined to throw a shutout, as the Tacoma Rainiers (36-30) beat the Round Rock Express (33-32) by a score of 3-0, Thursday at Dell Diamond.

With one out and the bases loaded in the second inning, Michael Perez clubbed a double down the left field line. The two-bagger brought all three runs in, giving Tacoma an early 3-0 lead.

That was all Michael Mariot needed, as in his first start since May 23, the right-hander spun 5.1 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit, striking out five of the 16 batters he faced.

He was followed by Trevor Kelley and Collin Snider, who worked around three hits and a walk to preserve the shutout. The Rainiers' offense couldn't get anything else going either, however, as the game stayed 3-0 through the seventh.

Carlos Vargas struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning and Joey Krehbiel tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his third save of the year and Tacoma's fifth shutout victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Carlos Vargas spun a perfect eighth inning, striking out all three batters he faced. The right-hander threw 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes, lowering his ERA on the year to 2.78. Jason Vosler has stolen a base in each of the last two games, giving him three on the season. Prior to this series, his most recent stolen base was on April 9 against Reno. Cade Marlowe collected three of Tacoma's eight hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and a strikeout out of the two-hole. It marked his fourth three-hit game of the year, the most for any Rainiers' player this season.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 5:15 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

