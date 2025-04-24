Rainiers Pitchers Strike out Season-High 15 in 10-3 Victory

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-13) snapped their four game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-13) on Wednesday night. In the process, Tacoma pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, setting a new season-high.

Sugar Land opened the scoring on the first pitch of the game, as Zach Short hit a solo homer to right field. Tacoma was able to get runners on second and third with two outs during their turn at the plate, but they were stranded after Austin Shenton flied out to right.

Tacoma was able to respond in the second inning. After a one out double from Spencer Packard, Nick Dunn hit his first home run of the season to right field, giving the Rainiers the 2-1 lead.

Tacoma added to their lead in the third. Harry Ford led off the inning with a walk, and Cole Young followed with a single into center field. Ford tagged up and moved to third on a flyout from Tyler Locklear, then Shenton drove a two-RBI double into the right field corner, extending the Tacoma lead to 4-1.

Sugar Land scored again in the fourth, as Collin Price broke Jhonathan Diaz's five consecutive strikeouts with a home run to left-center. Diaz sat down Luis Guillorme before Kenedy Corona hit the second Space Cowboys' homer of the inning, bringing the score to 4-3.

Tacoma broke the game open in the fourth. Dunn began the inning with a walk, followed by a single from Rhylan Thomas. Dunn would score on a single from Harry Ford, after which Cole Young would walk to load the bases. Locklear then knocked a bases-clearing double down the right field line, which Shenton followed with an RBI single. After Samad Taylor singled, Spencer Packard scored Shenton with a double. Dunn walked for the second time in the inning, but he would be the last Rainier to reach base, as Jack Lopez struckout and Rhylan Thomas popped out to finish the frame. Tacoma sent 12 men to the plate and scored six runs on six hits both season-highs for an inning, bringing the score to 10-3.

The game would be scoreless from the fifth inning on, as Tacoma starter Jhonthan Diaz reached 10 strikeouts in the fifth, a new season-high for the Rainiers. Hagen Danner, Matt Brash, and Tayler Saucedo combined for five more strikeouts and kept Sugar Land off the board, as the game ended with a final score of 10-3.

Postgame Notes:

Jonathan Diaz's 10 strikeouts are the most in a game by a Rainiers' pitcher this season, and the most since Blas Castano's 12 strikeout performance against Salt Lake on August 4th, 2024

The Rainiers' 15 strikeouts as a pitching staff marks a new season-high. The game on August 4th, 2024 versus Salt Lake is also the last time the Rainiers struck out 15 or more batters in a game, as the staff set down 17 Bees on strikes in that game

The six runs the Rainiers scored in the fourth inning are the most they've scored in a single inning this season. The last time they scored six-or-more runs in an inning was in the sixth inning of a 9-8 loss against El Paso on August 28th, 2024

Samad Taylor's three-hit game today is his fifth of the season, the most in the PCL. He's recorded three hits in two straight games and three of the last four.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.