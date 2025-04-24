OKC Comets Game Notes - April 24, 2025

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (16-7) at Salt Lake Bees (10-13)

Game #24 of 150/First Half #24 of 75/Road #12 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (2-0, 3.00) vs. SL-RHP Dakota Hudson (1-0, 2.25)

Thursday, April 24, 2025 | The Ballpark at America First Square | South Jordan, Utah | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : With a win tonight, the Oklahoma City Comets would match their longest winning streak of the season at six games as they continue their road series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Comets have won five consecutive games and last won six straight games March 29-April 4...Oklahoma City also has wins in six of the last seven games and owns first place in the Pacific Coast League standings.

Last Game : For the second consecutive game, the Oklahoma City Comets scored in the first inning and led wire to wire during a 6-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Michael Chavis gave the Comets a quick 1-0 lead with a RBI single in the first inning. Ryan Ward hit a home run leading off the fourth inning, and Alex Freeland added a two-run single later in the inning to make it 4-0. In the fifth inning, Hunter Feduccia roped a RBI triple and scored on a RBI single by Esteury Ruiz. The Bees scored one run each in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings. Tony Gonsolin made the fourth start of his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs and four hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Justin Jarvis (2-0) makes his third start and fifth appearance with the Comets...He last pitched April 16 against Tacoma, following Clayton Kershaw's rehab start and allowing one run and four hits over 5.0 innings with one walk, one hit batter and four strikeouts to earn his second win of the season and second in three outings...Jarvis ranks second among PCL pitchers with a .174 opponent average and seventh with a 3.00 ERA...April 10 in Round Rock, he made his most recent start and allowed five runs and eight hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts in OKC's 9-8 win...Jarvis did not allow a hit over his first two outings of the season (10.2 IP)...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...Jarvis joined the Mets in 2023 after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers July 31 in exchange for Mark Canha...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Bees : 2025: 2-0 2024: 8-4 All-time: 81-70 At SL: 39-38

Oklahoma City makes its first trip to The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah - the new stadium of the Salt Lake Bees - as the teams meet for the first time in 2025...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 42-25 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

On A Roll : The Comets have won five straight games for their second-longest winning streak of the season and have also won six of their last seven games to take over sole possession of first place in the overall PCL standings. The Comets won a season-high six consecutive games March 29-April 4 and can match that streak with a win tonight...OKC will also look for a third straight road win tonight for the team's longest stretch of consecutive road wins since winning five straight road games March 29-30 in Sugar Land and April 8-10 in Round Rock. The team's 8-3 road record is best in the PCL, and the Comets have won eight of their last 10 road games...OKC has also won each of its first four series of the season and owns a 2-0 series lead in Salt Lake, winning the first two games of a series for the third time this season.

Cheers for Chavis : Michael Chavis racked up a game-high three hits Wednesday night, going 3-for-5 with one RBI. Over his last 12 games, Chavis is 20-for-49 (.408) with four homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. He has also hit safely in six straight games, batting .458 (11x24)...He leads the Comets with 19 runs scored, six home runs and .638 SLG percentage. His runs scored, home runs and SLG percentage all rank third in the league overall...He became the first OKC player to receive PCL Player of Week honors last week (April 8-13) as during OKC's road trip in Round Rock, he went 9-for-21 (.429) with four homers, a double, six RBI, eight runs scored and three walks in five games.

Free Bird : Alex Freeland went 2-for-5 with his 12th double of the season and two RBI yesterday. His 31 hits this season lead the Minors, while his 12 doubles are second-most in the Minors and his 14 extra-base hits are tied for fourth in the Minors...Freeland has now hit safely in four straight games, in six of the last seven games and in 14 of his last 17 games. Since April 4, Freeland is batting .386 (27x70) with 12 doubles, a home run, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored over the 17-game stretch...His 21 RBI this season are tied for fourth-most in the PCL while his six stolen bases are tied for seventh...Through 23 games with the Comets in 2025, Freeland has already surpassed his RBI, doubles and stolen base totals with OKC last season when he played in 39 Triple-A games.

The Warden : Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 Wednesday with his third home run of the season and the 57th home run of his OKC career. He moved into a tie for third place on OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home runs list alongside Scott Sheldon (1998-99). He is now three home runs away from tying Jason Hart's (2002-03; 2006) team record of 60 home runs...Ward also boosted his career RBI total with OKC to 210 last night. He is now tied for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era with Hart and is 20 RBI away from tying the record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08)...Over his first two seasons with Oklahoma City, Ward has finished with at least 95 RBI and 21 home runs each season.

Close Calls : Three of Oklahoma City's victories during the current win streak have been by scores of 4-3 and the Comets have a league-leading six wins by one run so far this season. In fact, nine of the Comets' first 22 games of the season have been decided by one run - most in the PCL - with OKC going 6-3 in those games...Oklahoma City went 20-18 in one-run games in 2024, finishing with the third-most one-run victories in the league last season...Additionally, eight of the team's first 23 games have been decided in a final at-bat, including three of the last five.

On the Run : Esteury Ruiz picked up a RBI single and stole two bases last night. He has reached base in all 13 games he has played with the Comets this season and is now 10-for-10 in his stolen base attempts in 2025, including 9-for-9 with OKC. His 10 stolen bases lead the PCL - four of which have come in the first two games against the Bees this week...Ruiz was acquired by the Dodgers April 2 in a trade with the Athletics for pitcher Carlos Duran after Ruiz opened the season with Las Vegas...Ruiz's 13-game on-base streak is the longest by an Oklahoma City player this season...Ruiz holds the American League record for stolen bases by a rookie with 67 in 2023 (led the AL).

Sales Pitch : Last night marked the third straight game the Comets held opponents to three runs as well as the fourth time in the last five games. It was also the 11th time through 23 games OKC has allowed three runs or less by an opponent...The Comets' 3.72 ERA is lowest in the PCL as Oklahoma City has allowed a league-low 93 runs (85 ER) and 168 hits through 23 games...Salt Lake hit two home runs last night, marking the first time OKC has allowed home runs in consecutive games since April 10, but OKC's 17 total home runs allowed this season are tied for second-fewest in the league...However, OKC's 131 walks allowed this season lead all teams in the Minors...During the team's current five-game win streak, the Comets have allowed 16 runs while holding opponents 8-for-44 with runners in scoring position (.182).

Around the Horn : James Outman went 2-for-5 with a double last night, extending his season-best hitting streak to seven games, going 8-for-27 (.296) with four extra-base hits and four RBI. His hitting streak is tied for the second-longest hitting streak by an Oklahoma City player this season and is the longest active hitting streak for the Comets...Chris Okey has hit safely in six straight games, going 7-for-21 (.333) during the stretch with eight RBI...The Comets pace the PCL with 35 stolen bases, including six over the first two games in Salt Lake. Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in steals in the in the 10-team PCL.

