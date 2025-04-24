OKC Comets Never Trail in Win over Salt Lake

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







For the second consecutive game, the Oklahoma City Comets scored in the first inning and led wire to wire during a 6-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Michael Chavis gave the Comets (16-7) a quick 1-0 lead with a RBI single in the first inning. Ryan Ward hit a home run leading off the fourth inning, and Alex Freeland added a two-run single later in the inning to make it 4-0. In the fifth inning, Hunter Feduccia roped a RBI triple and scored on a RBI single by Esteury Ruiz. The Bees (10-13) scored one run each in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

Of Note: -The Comets have won five straight games and six of their last seven games. OKC improved to a league-best 16-7 overall and are now 8-3 on the road.

-Tony Gonsolin made the fourth start of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC and pitched into the sixth inning. Over five-plus innings, Gonsolin allowed two runs and five hits, including two solo home runs, with two walks and three strikeouts. Gonsolin threw 79 pitches, with 50 strikes.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with his third home run of the season. It was also the 57th home run of his OKC career, moving him into a tie for third place on OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home runs list alongside Scott Sheldon (1998-99)...Ward also collected his 210th RBI of his OKC career and is now tied for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era.

-Michael Chavis racked up a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with one RBI. Over his last 12 games, Chavis is 20-for-49 (.408) with four homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.

-Alex Freeland went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. His 31 hits this season lead the Minors, and over his last 17 games he is batting .386 (27x70) with 12 doubles and 19 RBI.

-James Outman went 2-for-5 with a double, extending his season-best hitting streak to seven games.

Next Up: The Comets look to match their longest win streak of the season when they meet the Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Thursday in Salt Lake. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

