Comets Outlast Salt Lake

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Dalton Rushing and James Outman combined for seven hits and four extra-base hits as the Oklahoma City Comets offense scored in double digits during a 10-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Comets (17-7) shot out of the gate with four runs in the first inning, including a bases-clearing double by Hunter Feduccia. However, the Bees (10-14) scored three runs in the first inning and another in the second inning to tie the game, 4-4. On the first pitch of the fifth inning, Rushing hit a home run to regain the lead. Later with two outs, Outman also went deep. With the Comets leading, 6-5, in the seventh inning, they scored four runs, with a two-run double by Outman and two-run single by Justin Dean. Salt Lake scored one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning following a two-out error, but Jack Little then struck out Mitchell Daly to end the game.

Of Note: -The Comets have won six straight games for the second time this season, joining a previous six-game win streak March 29-April 4. The Comets have now won seven of their last eight games as they improved to a league-best 17-7.

-For the third time in the last four series, the Comets have started the series by winning each of the first three games.

-Dalton Rushing recorded a season-high and Triple-A career-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double and two runs scored. He homered for the second time in three games during the current series...It marked the third game with four or more hits of Rushing's career and first since Aug. 28, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga when he went 5-for-6 against Visalia.

-James Outman set a season high with three hits and tied his season high with three RBI, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. He extended his current hitting streak to eight games, during which he has seven extra-base hits while going 11-for-32 (.344) overall.

-Hunter Feduccia rapped two doubles and a collected a season-high three RBI. Feduccia is batting .356 over his 14 games with OKC this season.

-Ryan Ward and Justin Dean also finished with multi-hit games and each notched a double. Dean also recorded his first two RBI of the season with a two-run single.

-The Comets set a season high with six doubles, as eight of their 14 hits Thursday went for extra bases.

-OKC committed four errors Thursday, marking the team's highest single-game total since July 27, 2024 against Tacoma.

-The start of Thursday's game was delayed by 51 minutes due to rain.

Next Up: The Comets try and set a new season high with seven straight wins when they face the Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday in Salt Lake. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

