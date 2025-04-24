Mancini's Late-Inning Knock Lifts Silver Sox over Isotopes in 8-7 Win

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Trey Mancini played hero for the Reno Silver Sox (11-13), driving in two runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to secure an 8-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field.

Down by one run, Jake McCarthy and Jordan Lawlar led off the bottom half of the eighth to set the table for Reno. After a double steal, Mancini came to the plate with both runners in scoring position and poked a single into right field to drive in two and give the Silver Sox the lead. Mancini has been a crucial piece of the Aces' lineup this season, hitting .309/.350/.457 with five doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBI.

A.J. Vukovich played a key role in Thursday's win, collecting three hits, including a game-tying two-run blast in the third inning-his third homer of the season. Vukovich has been a consistent performer for the Aces, slashing .283/.328/.509 with three doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI.

Bryce Jarvis was solid in his first appearance with Reno this season, allowing one run on one hit over two innings, with one walk and one strikeout. The right-hander had posted a 7.36 ERA with nine strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings with the Diamondbacks before joining the Silver Sox.

Scott McGough earned the win with a dominant two-inning outing. The 35-year-old shut down the Isotopes, allowing no runs on five hits, striking out two, and issuing no walks. He found himself in a jam in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded but escaped unscathed, preserving the lead and delivering the Silver Sox their first win of the series.

The Silver Sox will look to build on this momentum in Friday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Aces notables:

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 3 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 SB

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB

