Reno Outclassed by Albuquerque in 18-3 Loss

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-13) were on the wrong end of an 18-3 rout, falling to the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-12), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the rough loss, Jordan Lawlar stayed hot at the plate, collecting two hits, including a two-RBI double in the third inning. Arizona's top prospect continues to sizzle, going 29-for-87 (.333) with nine doubles and five home runs with 22 RBI this season.

Ildemaro Vargas added an RBI single in the third, inching closer to the franchise record for runs batted in. He now sits just one RBI shy of tying Mike Jacobs' mark (222) and two away from taking the top spot.

The Aces will aim to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.