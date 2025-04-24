Sugar Land Belts Three Home Runs But Falls on Wednesday Night

TACOMA, WA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-13) smashed three home runs, tying a season high, but a six-run fourth from the Tacoma Rainiers (10-13) led to the Space Cowboys falling 10-3 on Wednesday evening at Cheney Stadium. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Zack Short wasted no time getting Sugar Land on the board, scorching the first pitch of the game 364 feet to right, his second home run in his last three games and the second Space Cowboy lead-off homer of the year.

In the bottom half, RHP AJ Blubaugh worked around two runners in scoring position by forcing Austin Shenton to flyout.

Tacoma took the lead in the second with a two-run home run by Nick Dunn and plated two more in the third on a two-RBI double from Shenton.

Collin Price clobbered his fourth home run of the season with one out in the fourth, pelting a 2-1 offering 415-feet that zipped off his bat at 107 mph. After a groundout, Kenedy Corona crushed a line drive over the wall in left, his second of the year, a frozen rope that also came off his bat at 107 mph, as Sugar Land climbed back into the game, trailing by just a run at 4-3.

However, the Rainiers answered with six runs and six hits in the bottom half, including a bases-clearing double by Tyler Locklear on RHP Rhett Kouba, opening up the Rainiers lead to 10-3.

RHP Kaleb Ort made his sixth Major League rehab appearance in the sixth inning and posted a zero with 13 pitches in the frame.

Zack Short led off the eighth with a single, but the following six Space Cowboy batters were retired, as Sugar Land was defeated 10-3 on Wednesday evening.

NOTABLE:

- Zack Short's lead-off homer in the first inning is the second lead-off homer of the Space Cowboys current road trip, with César Salazar hitting a lead-off bomb on April 17 at Las Vegas. Short's home run came on the first pitch of the game, the first time a Space Cowboys batter has hit a homer on the first pitch of the game since Bligh Madris on June 3, 2023 at Round Rock.

- With a home run and a single, Zack Short has reached base in six consecutive games and seven of his last eight contests. In those last 8 games, Short is 11-for-33 (.333) with three doubles, four home runs, 7 RBI and four walks. Short is also on a six-game run scored streak.

- Sugar Land mashed three home runs on Wednesday, tying their season-high which they set on April 3, 2025 against the Durham Bulls.

- Corona's home run in the fourth led to him scoring his eighth run in his last eight games. Corona has scored a run in seven of his last eight games played. It was his first home run since April 2, 2025 against the Durham Bulls.

- Kaleb Ort pounded the zone in his only inning of work in the sixth, slinging ten strikes on 13 pitches. He sat 95.6 with the heater and topped out at 96.4 mph.

Tied 1-1 in the series, game three of Sugar Land's six-game set with the Tacoma Rainiers takes place on Thursday at 9:05 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey toes the rubber against RHP Blas Castaño. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

