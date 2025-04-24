Isotopes Fall Late to Reno, 8-7

Reno, NV - With the Isotopes holding a one run lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Reno's Trey Mancini blooped a two-run single to right giving the Aces the advantage. The Isotopes then loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth but Scott McGough escaped the jam with a strikeout and double play for an 8-7 Reno win Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope:

- Warming Bernabel went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. It's his eighth multi-hit contest of the year and third-straight. Has multiple hits in three-straight games for the first time since June 2-5, 2024, with Double-A Hartford. Over his last 10 games, is slashing .368/.422/.684 with six doubles, two homers, 13 RBI and five walks.

-The loss ends Albuquerque's three-game win streak in Reno. The Isotopes have not won more than three in-a-row in Reno since winning five-straight from August 11, 2012-April 8, 2014, a series high.

-Albuquerque failed to win a third-straight game for the third time on the year (also: April 6 vs. Salt Lake, 9-8, and April 12 at Sugar Land, 6-2).

-The club falls to 3-4 on the year in one-run games. Albuquerque has dropped four of its last five games decided by one tally.

-The Isotopes left 12 runners on-base, a season-high and the most since the 2024 finale at Reno when the club left 13 on-base.

-The Isotopes registered 15 hits on the afternoon, the third-most in a contest in 2025.

-Albuquerque has connected on double-digit hits in three-straight contests, the first time since September 12-14, 2024, vs. Las Vegas with double-digit knocks in three-straight.

-The Isotopes swiped a season-high four bags and the most since September 7, 2024, at Tacoma, also four.

-Albuquerque allowed a homer on the afternoon, the first dinger relented in five games, ending its longest stretch without surrendering a clout since August 15-19, 2018, also five games.

-The Isotopes committed one error, their third-straight contest with a miscue. The club has been charged with an error in three-straight contests for the second time in the last eight games.

-Albuquerque blew their fourth save of the year and the third in the last seven contests (also: April 17 and April 20, Game 1, vs. El Paso).

-Ryan Ritter tied a season-high with three walks (also: April 17 vs. El Paso). It's his fourth game this year with multiple free passes. Also stole his second base on the year.

-Yanquiel Fernandez singled and has a hit in his last four games. Over those last four contests, is 8-for-18 with four homers, one double and seven RBI.

-Owen Miller recorded three hits and two RBI on the afternoon. It's his fifth multi-hit game of the year and second contest with at least three knocks (also: April 16 vs. El Paso, four hits). Has a hit in his last four games (8x18 with two doubles, one homer and four RBI).

-Julio Carreras tied a career-high with four knocks on the afternoon (three times; last: August 4, 2023, at Reading). Over his last two contests, is 7-for-9 with a triple, two RBI and a walk.

-Zac Veen played in his first game with Albuquerque since being sent down and connected on two hits for his fourth multi-hit contest with the Isotopes in nine games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Andrew Quezada to the mound while Reno is slated to start Billy Corcoran.

