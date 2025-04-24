Albuquerque Dismantles Reno, 18-3

April 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, NV - The Isotopes plated 14 runs between the second and fourth frames -including two homers by Yanquiel Fernandez and five RBI from Trevor Boone-en route to an 18-3 drubbing of Reno Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope:

- The 15-run margin of victory is the largest triumph on the road in team history (previous: 13, June 25, 2022, at Las Vegas, 19-6, and August 14, 2024, at Round Rock, 15-2).

-The Isotopes have won three-straight in Reno for the first time since May 10-August 31, 2018, the final two games of a four-game set (May 8-11) and first game of another four-game series (August 31-September 3).

-The Isotopes have won two-straight contests for the third time this season (also: April 4-5 vs. Salt Lake and April 10-11 at Sugar Land). Albuquerque has not won three-straight since claiming four in-a-row from August 31-September 4, 2024 (two vs. Reno and two at Tacoma).

-The Isotopes have won the first two games of a series for the first time since September 3-4, 2024, at Tacoma, which was also started by Carson Palmquist and Tanner Gordon.

-Albuquerque's 18 runs on the night are the most in a game since plating 19 on August 2, 2023, vs. Las Vegas.

-The 18 tallies are also the most runs scored against Reno in team history (previous: 16, twice: at Reno July 25, 2014, and vs. Reno June 30, 2015).

-Albuquerque recorded 19 hits on the night, the most in a contest since August 11, 2024, vs. Sacramento, also 19.

-Albuquerque has not trailed over the first two games of the series.

-Yanquiel Fernandez swatted his second two-homer game this season (last: April 20 vs. El Paso) and the club's fourth on the year.

-Tanner Gordon tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs with six punchouts, the club's first quality start of the year. It's the third time Gordon has spun 5.0-plus frames this season.

-The Isotopes pitching staff limited Reno to one extra-base hit, the fifth time in 2025 the club has held an opponent to one extra-base knock (last: April 10 at Sugar Land).

-Albuquerque plated four runs in the second and five in the third and fourth frames, the ninth overall time this season with four-plus tallies in a frame (last: April 22 at Reno, four, 1st inning).

-The Isotopes brought home at least five runs in two separate innings for the first time since June 15, 2024, vs. El Paso, a 13-3 win (six runs in second and five runs in fourth).

-The last time Albuquerque plated at least four runs in three separate innings was July 30, 2023, vs. Sacramento.

-Reno's Cristian Mena allowed nine runs, eight earned, over 3.0 innings, tied for the most runs and earned runs relented by an opposing starter this season.

-Albuquerque has not allowed a homer in five-straight games, its longest stretch without relenting a dinger since August 15-19, 2018, also five games.

-Albuquerque limited their opponent to three runs or fewer for the ninth time in 2025.

-The Isotopes belted four homers, tied for the most in 2025 (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake).

-Sam Hilliard singled to extend his on-base streak to 15, every game he's played in 2025. It's tied for the longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the fourth-longest overall streak on the year.

-Ryan Ritter registered three hits, his fourth homer of the year and a season-high four RBI. Has an extra-base hit in two-straight contests for the first time in 2025.

-Yanquiel Fernandez established a season-high with four RBI and tied a season-high with three knocks. It's his sixth multi-hit game and third-straight. Over his last three contests, is 7-for-13 with four homers, one double and seven RBI.

-Trevor Boone drove in a career-high five RBI on two hits, one double and a three-run clout.

-Julio Carreras recorded a season-high three hits and two RBI. Collected his sixth career triple with Albuquerque and first since July 23, 2024, vs. Round Rock.

-Austin Nola swatted three hits for the second-straight night, the first time with back-to-back three-hit games since July 30-31, 2019, with Seattle at Texas. It's his third multi-hit game of the year.

-Warming Bernabel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. It's his seventh multi-hit contest of the year and second-straight. His second time in 2025 with back-to-back multi-hit games (also: April 15-17 vs. El Paso). Over his last nine games, is slashing .364/.425/.697 with five doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and five walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Anthony Molina to the mound while Reno is slated to start Bryce Jarvis.

