Salt Lake Snaps Losing Streak, Takes Game Two in Vegas

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees snapped a seven-game skid on Wednesday night at Las Vegas Stadium, defeating the Las Vegas Aviators 5-3.

The Bees used a mix of great pitching with timely hitting as Zach Plesac (W, 3-7) got the nod on the hill for Salt Lake and fired another stellar outing. Tossing seven complete innings and punching out a pair while allowing just one run on four hits, Plesac shined on the mound. The only run the righty allowed was a solo home run in the second inning and permitted just four batters to reach throughout the final five frames. Andrew Wantz made his first appearance since April 16 after coming off the injured list earlier today, putting in 1.1 innings of work and striking out a pair while giving up two runs, one earned. Jose Marte finished the game and recorded the final two outs, tallying his fifth save. Brandon Bielak (L, 0-1) earned the start for the Aviators and gave up the Bees' first two runs across five innings.

Salt Lake scored the first run of the game in the second inning as Jason Martin led off the inning with a walk and Keston Hiura followed with a single as both runners advanced on the throw before Elliot Soto grounded out to score Martin from third. The Aviators responded with a solo home run in the ensuing frame off the bat of Armando Alvarez, his seventh of the season. Kyren Paris and Jason Martin each reached to start the sixth inning and Jack Lopez came through to give the Bees the lead back with a two-out RBI single, 2-1. Salt Lake used a crooked seventh inning to take its largest lead of the game as Brandon Drury drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a pickoff error to set up a Paris sacrifice fly. Martin doubled with two outs in the ensuing at-bat before Keston Hiura mashed his second home run in as many games, stretching the Bees advantage to 5-1.

Alvarez tacked on his second RBI of the game with a single in the ninth inning after back-to-back one-out walks for the Aviators to cut the deficit to three runs. Las Vegas added another run after an error on second baseman Paris spoiled a potential game-ending double play, but still managed to record an out at second base. With the tying run at the plate, Drew Lugbauer flied out to right field to close the book on game two.

With a series edge on the line tomorrow night, the Bees and the Aviators will meet at 8:05 p.m. MT at Las Vegas Stadium. Southpaw Reid Detmers is set to start for Salt Lake while Robert Dugger will toe the rubber for the Aviators.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.