Space Cowboys Drop OKC, 6-2

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys put together a five-run eighth inning as they came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 6-2, Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City (37-28) took an early 2-0 lead with RBI singles from Hunter Feduccia and Drew Avans in the second inning. Sugar Land (42-23) scored on an RBI single by Joey Loperfido in the third inning to cut the lead to 2-1. After a great pitching display by both teams, Sugar Land caught fire in the eighth inning by scoring five runs. The Space Cowboys tied the game with an RBI double by Cooper Hummel before Shay Whitcomb hit a go-ahead three-run homer. Quincy Hamilton then added an RBI double to make it 6-2. Oklahoma City was held scoreless and to two hits over the final seven innings.

Of Note: -With the loss, OKC fell back to 5.0 games behind first-place Sugar Land with four games remaining in the current series and 10 games remaining in the first half of the season. Second-place Sacramento entered Wednesday 1.0 game out of first place and 3.0 games ahead of OKC. The River Cats were still in progress at Reno at the time of publication.

-Wednesday marked OKC's second loss of the season when leading after seven or eight innings. The other occurrence also took place in Sugar Land May 10 during a 5-4 loss...Of OKC's 28 losses this season, the go-ahead/winning run(s) have scored during an opponent's final at-bat nine times.

-Starting pitcher Ben Casparius allowed one run and five hits across 5.0 innings in a no decision. He notched seven strikeouts, tying his most over his seven starts with OKC.

-The OKC pitching staff recorded 15 strikeouts Wednesday for the team's highest total since setting a season high with 17 strikeouts May 5 against Salt Lake.

-Kody Hoese went 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in eight straight games (12-for-32) as well as 11 of his last 12 games (20-for-50).

-Kyle Hurt continued a Major League Rehab Assignment retiring all four batters he faced between the sixth and seventh innings, including three via strikeout.

-Reliever Jack Little made his Triple-A debut, notching a three-pitch strikeout against his only batter faced to end the eighth.

-Trey Sweeney went 0-for-4 as his on-base streak ended at 18 games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to get back in the win column beginning at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.