Aces Silenced by River Cats in 17-3 Loss
June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (30-35) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (41-24) by a 17-3 defeat on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-4 with a double off the bat at 116 MPH and his fourth home run of the year, a 435-foot no-doubt shot into right field. The 20-year-old extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 17-for-46 (.369) with four home runs and 12 RBI in that span.
Sergio Alcantara drove in Reno's final two runs in the ninth inning after plating Albert Almora Jr and Jose Herrera on an RBI single.
Chris Rodriguez and Dakota Chalmers both tallied scoreless innings in the loss, each recording two walks and two strikeouts.
Aces Notables
* Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Extended Hitting Streak to 12 Games * Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, 1 2B * Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
