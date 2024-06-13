Aces Silenced by River Cats in 17-3 Loss

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (30-35) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (41-24) by a 17-3 defeat on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-4 with a double off the bat at 116 MPH and his fourth home run of the year, a 435-foot no-doubt shot into right field. The 20-year-old extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 17-for-46 (.369) with four home runs and 12 RBI in that span.

Sergio Alcantara drove in Reno's final two runs in the ninth inning after plating Albert Almora Jr and Jose Herrera on an RBI single.

Chris Rodriguez and Dakota Chalmers both tallied scoreless innings in the loss, each recording two walks and two strikeouts.

Aces Notables

* Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Extended Hitting Streak to 12 Games * Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, 1 2B * Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.