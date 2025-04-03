Aces Offense Unable to Find Momentum, Fall in 5-1 Loss to Tacoma

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (2-3) were unable to get anything going at the plate, resulting in a 5-1 defeat against the Tacoma Rainiers (4-1) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Reno's bullpen stayed efficient. John Curtiss, Jeff Brigham, Drey Jameson, and Conor Grammes combined for five clean innings, blanking the Rainiers with four strikeouts and two walks.

Jordan Lawlar enjoyed a nice day at the plate. The Diamondback's #1 overall prospect was responsible for the Ace's only run scored, driving in Connor Kaiser in the fifth frame. He later added his first extra-base hit of the season in the eighth, a line drive double into the left field corner.

The Aces will look to get back on track in Thursday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Aces Bullpen: 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

