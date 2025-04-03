Whitcomb Goes Deep Twice as Space Cowboys Bats Come Alive in 7-1 Win

DURHAM, NC - Strong pitching and six extra-base hits helped propel the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-3) to a 7-1 victory over the Durham Bulls (3-3) on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

On the mound, LHP Colton Gordon (W, 1-0) got the start for Sugar Land. The lefty worked around an error in the first, getting a double play and a strikeout to hurl a scoreless frame before striking out two in a 1-2-3 second. Tommy Sacco Jr. provided an outfield assist behind Gordon when he cut down Kenny Piper at second as the catcher for Durham attempted to stretch a single off the wall into a double, and Gordon got another double play in the fourth to cancel out a lead-off walk.

Offensively, the Space Cowboys broke through against LHP Ian Seymour (L, 0-1) in the fifth when Luis Guillorme led off the inning with a single and scored on a triple to right-center field by Brice Matthews, putting the Space Cowboys on the board. Shay Whitcomb added another run in the sixth when he launched a one-out homer to left, his first of the season. Matthews was then hit by a pitch to start the seventh, stole second, and scored on a ringing double from Collin Price, widening Sugar Land's lead to 3-0. Whitcomb cracked a lead-off homer to begin the eighth, and after a Sacco single and a Price walk in the eighth, Jesús Bastidas cranked a homer to center on the first pitch he saw from RHP Jonathan Hernandez, pushing Sugar Land to a 7-0 lead.

Gordon fired a 1-2-3 fifth, and after procuring the first out in the sixth walked Dru Baker, ending Gordon's night. RHP Jayden Murray (H, 1) needed just one pitch to get two outs, inducing a double play to end the sixth before spinning a 1-2-3 seventh. RHP Nick Hernandez retired the side in order in the eighth with two strikeouts, and RHP Miguel Castro bounced back from a lead-off homer in the ninth to sit down the next three batter in order, including a strikeout of Eloy Jiminez to end the game.

NOTABLE:

Shay Whitcomb recorded his ninth career multi-homer game on Thursday night and his fourth with Sugar Land. It was his first multi-homer game since May 14, 2024 at Albuquerque.

Brice Matthews stole his fourth base in his last five games for the Space Cowboys.

Colton Gordon picked up his first win of the year and Sugar Land improved to 2-0 this year in games started by the lefty. Gordon has allowed one earned run in 10.1 innings so far and has given up two walks to nine strikeouts.

After being limited to just four total hits in their last two games, Sugar Land registered eight hits on Thursday night, including a season-best six for extra-bases.

The Space Cowboys turned three double plays on Thursday, bringing their season total to nine in six games played.

Sugar Land starters now have a combined 2.73 ERA in six starts this year, allowing eight earned runs in 26.1 innings with eight walks to 28 strikeouts.

Leading the series 2-1, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game interleague series with the Bulls on Friday night. RHP Aaron Brown (0-1, 13.50) is scheduled to start against Bulls' RHP Logan Workman (0-0, 4.50) for a 5:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

